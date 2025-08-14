The Reebok Angel Reese 1 Launches on September 18 for $120
Ever since Reebok first teased Angel Reese's first signature sneaker, athletes and fans have closely followed the saga. From her stellar debut of the hoop shoe to gracing the cover of the NBA 2K26, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 has demanded our attention.
On Thursday morning, Reebok officially announced the launch of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe with detailed pictures, pricing, and tech specs.
In addition to the sneaker launch, a matching apparel collection drops alongside the hoop shoes. The clothing line includes graphic tees, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, cropped tanks, and more, all paying homage to Reese's unapologetic energy and off-court style.
Release Information
The first drop of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 will include three distinct colorways reminiscent of Reese's multi-faceted personality, including: 'Diamond Dust', 'Mebounds', and 'Receipts Ready'.
All three colorways launch globally on Thursday, September 18. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide, including Dick's Sporting Goods.
"This isn't just a shoe, it's my style, my story, and my stamp on the game," said two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese.
"I wanted to design a basketball shoe that elevates performance, innovation, style, and creative expression, all at once. Reebok and I built something that's true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power too. At the end of the day, it's built for basketball – made to move and perform at the highest level."
Tech Specs
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is engineered to support her relentless energy on the court and built to inspire and impress. It delivers undeniable style with elite-level performance.
The Angel Reese 1 takes design inspiration from Reebok's Mobius line, evolving the Exoskeleton Upper into the shape and angelic finish of a 'wing', with color palettes and materials that reflect Reese's legacy. The Angel Reese 1 is as bold and expressive as the athlete herself, with her signature 'AR' logo providing the finishing touches on the tongues.
Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot, and strategically placed pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam in the heel and forefoot absorb impact and provide excellent energy return for all-game comfort and bounce.
Plus, upper cut-outs with ventilated mesh panels offer breathability. The TPU Stability Cup is located in the heel to ensure the structure needed for physical players like Reese. Lastly, the high-abrasion rubber outsole touts a multi-directional outsole tread to deliver grade-A traction and grip.
Details
The release of the Reese's debut hoop shoe is Reebok's latest tentpole in its return to performance Basketball. Through culture-driving partnerships with basketball stars such as Reese, a multi-year partnership with the WNBA, innovative new product launches, and an ever-growing Team RBK.B roster, Reebok Basketball is officially back in full force to evolve the sport to new heights.
"The Angel Reese 1 marks the next chapter for Reebok Basketball, where performance meets personal style, and bold design leads the way," said Todd Krinsky, CEO and President at Reebok.
"This shoe captures Angel's unique mix of elegance and strength, with sculpted details, sharp lines, and a signature logo that reflects her presence on and off the court. Every element – from the molded overlays to the heritage-inspired traction – was made to celebrate Angel and how she is redefining what it means to be an athlete," he concluded.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
