Flight Club Los Angeles Announces Week-Long 'Kobe Day' Plans
For almost 20 years, sneakerheads have been able to count on Flight Club Los Angeles (FCLA) to find the best kicks in Southern California. Located on the historic Fairfax Avenue, the legendary store offers a unique collection of rare and exclusive sneakers.
Since its opening in 2006, the growth of FCLA has coincided with the rise of Kobe Bryant's iconic signature Nike basketball shoe line. As Bryant made history with the Los Angeles Lakers, FCLA has provided the community with chances to score his most sought-after Nike sneakers.
Every year, sports fans and sneakerheads celebrate Kobe Day (8/24) - especially in Los Angeles. Naturally, FCLA plans to do it big this year with a week-long celebration of Kobe Day.
From Monday 8/18 through Monday 8/25, FCLA will celebrate all things "Black Mamba" with a special in-store activation. The pop-up experience will include giveaways and also showcase the iconic sneaker wall with a curated collection of signature Nike Kobe sneakers.
Additionally, for the first time ever, Flight Club is offering visitors the chance to purchase the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" and the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What the Kobe" at retail prices (while supplies last).
This week-long celebration of Bryant marks the first time Flight Club is honoring 8/24 in this way, and their goal is to continue to bring together the sneaker and basketball community at their Los Angeles location.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" are a direct nod to Bryant's favorite baseball team. The "Dodgers" colorway sports Game Royal on the snakeskin textured upper with white and University Red details.
The Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos are white, while Bryant's signature and jersey number 8 appear in University Red. Baseball stitching on the tongues completes the look. The shoes dropped on May 30 for $180 in adult sizes. Currently, the sneakers have an average resale price of $272 on StockX.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What the Kobe" colorway is a vibrant work of art and history that showcases different colorways from previous Nike Kobe 8 releases. The shoes dropped on April 13 ("Mamba Day") for $180 in adult sizes. Currently, the sneakers have an average resale price of $255 on StockX.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.
