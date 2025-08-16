Jets' Garrett Wilson Debuts Adidas Climacool Laced Sneakers
It is hot outside, but New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains as fresh as ever. This summer, Wilson is adding his signature star power to the newly released adidas Climacool Laced sneakers.
The Climacool Laced merges streetwear style with cutting-edge performance. It is 3D-printed as a single unit through adidas' advanced additive manufacturing process. Its breathable lattice midsole and seamless upper adapt to your every move, delivering 360° airflow and second-skin comfort.
This one-of-a-kind technique - spinning, baking, and compressing high-tech polymers over 24 hours - achieves a precision fit and feel that traditional methods can't match, setting a new standard for tailored performance in modern footwear.
Online shoppers can buy the adidas Climacool Grey Laced Sneaker for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, at adidas retail locations, and on the CONFIRMED app.
Wilson is not the only one embracing the futuristic adidas sneakers. Last week, adidas hosted 'Oven Fresh,' a celebration of the Climacool Laced. Set as a daytime dance party in an East Village café turned speakeasy, the event paid playful homage to Climacool's "baked" 3D-printed design.
DJs, including Shekdash, AceMo, and AG (Ashley Gill), curated an energetic vibe for fans all day. Notable attendees included industry figures like Emma Rogue, Ava Tocloo, Devyn Winkler, Nasir Figueroa, Ellington Hammond, and Dude Lee (Hoopers Fits).
The adidas Climacool Laced speaks to athletes, artists, and sneakerheads thanks to its bold expression of how form and function can co-exist in modern footwear, setting a new standard for precision tailoring across every zone of the shoe to deliver targeted benefits.
The 'Oven Fresh' event was a microsim of sneakerheads all over the country falling in love with the futuristic sneakers.
Earlier this summer, the adidas Climacool Laced enjoyed a limited-edition drop in an' Off White' colorway, which quickly flew off shelves. While no future drop dates have been announced, the sneaker community can expect adidas to pull more oven-fresh designs out when the time is right.
The NFL preseason is underway and the regular season kicks off in a few weeks. Fans can expect Wilson to debut more heat from adidas this fall. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from NFL and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Flight Club Los Angeles announces week-long 'Kobe Day' celebration.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launches in three colorways next month.
Michael Jordan rocks $115 women's basketball shoes at a NASCAR race.
Adidas unveils "third uniforms" for seven college football teams.