Michael Jordan Wore $115 Women's Sneakers at NASCAR Race
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is known for his competitive streak, and that extends beyond the hardwood. Even though the NBA legend no longer owns the Charlotte Hornets, he still seeks challenges in NASCAR.
Jordan, the co-owner of the 23XI Racing team with Denny Hamlin, was spotted in the pit area at last weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen. While Jordan's team did not win the race, the sneaker icon still made a statement with his footwear.
Instead of wearing retro Air Jordan sneakers from his playing days with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan wore a newly-released basketball shoe designed specifically for female hoopers (although it is also unisex and can be worn by anyone).
Jordan wore the Jordan Heir Series in the "Elephant Print" colorway. The performance basketball shoes were released on July 1, 2025. The shoes have a retail price $115, but online shoppers can buy the shoes for $92 (20% off) by using the code "Sport" at checkout on Nike.com.
The Jordan Heir Series was crafted with insights from women ballers. It features a drop-in Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole that puts lightweight and responsive cushioning directly underfoot.
Its built-in cage system conforms to the foot for a supportive fit, while the rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern offers sticky traction for changing pace and direction with ease.
The "Elephant Print" colorway sports a white upper with eye-catching Total Orange detailing that accentuates the silhouette's performance design.
The Wolf Grey outsole matches the iconic elephant print design that is a staple of Jordan's sneakers. Lastly, the legendary Jumpman logo and Heir Seris logo pop off the shoe in black.
Jordan Brand introduced its first women's basketball shoe last fall with the help of some of the world's best hoopers in college and the WNBA. Since then, the Jordan Heir Series has been the go-to basketball shoe for many Jumpman athletes.
Whether it is on the basketball court or race track, fans can always count on Jordan grabbing headlines with his sneakers.
Extra points are awarded to the GOAT for elevating women's hoopers while matching his bright orange kicks and outfit on race day.
