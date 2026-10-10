Austin Reaves’ Sneaker Deal Could Be Over

Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer is still producing Austin Reaves' signature sneakers, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard isn't wearing them. Reaves wore his signature AR3 basketball shoes at NBA Media Day in September, but has since switched to wearing Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes in preseason games this month.

It's not uncommon for NBA players' sneaker deals to expire at the end of September and see them rocking new brands in early October.

However, a potential split between Reaves and Rigorer would come as a shock. Less than 24 hours ago, Rigorer promoted the AR3 "Flames" colorway on Instagram.

Reaves' Rigorer Partnership

Even more surprising, the partnership between Reaves and Rigorer seemed rock solid. Reaves originally signed with Rigorer in 2022, becoming the company’s first NBA athlete. By June 2023, Reaves signed a multi-year signature-sneaker deal.

Just a few months later, Reaves and Rigorer agreed to a contract extension that made the rising star a shareholder in the Chinese sneaker company.

The deal was worth more than seven figures per year, plus royalties from sales of his signature product. As an equity partner of Rigorer, Reaves also earned a substantial number of shares throughout the lifetime of the contract.

Reaves Wears Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Dodgers'

Lakers fans were shocked to see Reaves wear the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Dodgers' colorway against the Sacramento Kings.

It could just be a minor issue that will quickly be resolved (we have seen that happen before with other signature athletes), or it could be a sign that Reaves is hitting sneaker free agency.

Real estate is everything in the NBA, and we have seen plenty of players get nice sneaker deals just by performing well in major markets. That would benefit Reaves in contract negotiations, even if he isn't an All-Star-caliber player.

What's Next for Reaves

Reaves' first three signature Rigorer basketball shoes garnered strong reviews from athletes and fans. The Rigorer AR line was budget-friendly with strong performance technology. Plus, the colorways were fun and drew inspiration from the Lakers history and Reaves' hobbies.

The regular season hasn't even tipped off yet, and we already have plenty of exciting sneaker storylines to follow. All eyes will be on Reaves' feet when the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors on October 13.

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