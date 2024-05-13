Austin Reaves' Sneakers Drop in "Hillbilly Bogey" Colorway
The Los Angeles Lakers season has concluded, and so has the first season of Austin Reaves' debut hoop shoe. The Rigorer AR1 kept the sneaker community on its toes with a steady stream of imaginative colorways.
Now that the NBA season is over for Reaves, it is time for our farmer-tanned friend to hit the golf course in a new pair of his signature sneakers.
Now, the 'Hillbilly Bogey' colorway builds on that even further with a design inspired by Austin's passion for golf and his alter ego on the golf course, Hillbilly Bogey.
"The Rigorer design team has let me use the AR1 as a canvas to share my journey and life, and now we are combining two of my passions. I've been playing golf my whole life, and to be able to combine it with my signature basketball shoe means everything to me," said Austin Reaves when discussing his new release.
The Rigorer AR1' Hillbilly Bogey' is the eighth release from Reaves' signature shoe line. This limited-edition release features a golf-inspired colorway, combining green hues on a white base. The bubble lacing system is covered with faux grass, and an avatar of Reaves on the golf course is embroidered on the inside of the tongue. Lastly, a specially designed golf-inspired box will also accompany this limited edition release.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR1' Hillbilly Bogey,' leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.
The Rigorer AR1' Hillbilly Bogey' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on May 18, 2024. Online shoppers can find the basketball shoes exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com for $100 in adult sizes. Fans can sign up on the AR1 Event Page for a chance to win 1 of 5 free pairs.
Reaves, Rigorer, and the KICKS CREW did not mess around this season. Now, the partners get some much-needed rest and relaxation on the greens. Hopefully, fans will be able to snag a pair of the new sneakers and join them. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news.
