Nike released several glow-in-the-dark and mummy-themed sneakers earlier this fall, ahead of Halloween. The brand isn't done with either theme yet, as some of Penny Hardaway's most iconic sneakers are getting a spooky treatment in the heart of the holiday shopping season.

The NBA legend had his own signature sneaker line, but was also the face of the Nike Air Foamposite One. Now, the iconic model is dropping in a "Mummy" colorway that glows in the dark. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school shoes for $240 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's hard to guess whether these sneakers will sell out on release day. However, Hardaway and the Nike Air Foamposite One usually generate a lot of buzz with fans. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway. | Nike

The "Mummy" colorway features a Phantom upper with subtle graphics that glow in the dark. Pre-aged leather details and white laces continue the mummy theme. The Nike Swooshes on the toe box and Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logos pop off in Barely Volt.

Meanwhile, the same shade of Barely Volt is applied to the rubber outsole, which also glows in the dark. These legendary basketball shoes are sure to stand out in the darkness.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Air Foamposite One include full-length Nike Air Cushioning and a double-stacked Zoom Air unit. The liquid-like Foamposite upper and inner mesh sleeve mold to your foot for extra support.

The visible exposed Carbon Fiber plate offers torsional support and energy return. Lastly, the Herringbone pattern on the outsole adds durable traction on all basketball court surfaces. Most fans will wear these shoes casually, but they're still playable.

Nike Air Foamposite One History

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One was originally intended for Scottie Pippen before Hardaway saw a prototype and claimed it. It was one of multiple iconic sneakers in Hardaway's rotation. However, Arizona Wildcats guard Mike Bibby debuted the shoe before anyone else during the 1997 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game.

The shoe was ahead of its time and still looks like it's from the future. However, the "Mummy" colorway is embracing a serious throwback aesthetic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.