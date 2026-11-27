Not only did Jalen Brunson lead the New York Knicks to an NBA Championship, but he is also the torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line. Brunson has worked with Nike on several player-exclusive Kobe colorways, and another is scheduled to drop just in time for the holidays.

In January 2026, Brunson debuted the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Arancia" colorway. However, the shoes earned the nickname "Ring Ceremony" after a limited release in New York City on NBA Opening Night. Now, we get our first official look at the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ring Ceremony" colorway. | Nike

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ring Ceremony" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, December 11. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Like all of Brunson's player-exclusive colorways that have hit shelves over the past two years, fans can expect a sellout on release day. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Some sizes are already available on the resale market for close to retail price.

Colorway Details

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ring Ceremony" colorway. | Nike

Brunson's "Ring Ceremony" colorway sports a monochromatic Total Orange upper. The Nike Swooshes on the heels and Kobe Sheath logos on the tongues provide the only contrast in Blue Void. It's a Knicks-inspired colorway, originally called the "Arancia," Italian for orange (a nod to Bryant's childhood in Italy).

The midsole and outsole are draped in the Total Orange upper, with a carbon fiber midfoot plate peeking through under the arch. The shoes only come with one pair of Total Orange laces and no special packaging.

Tech Specs

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ring Ceremony" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is an upgraded version of Bryant's third signature sneaker. The low-cut silhouette features more breathable materials and tongue padding for extra comfort.

The full-length Air Zoom strobel and Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole improve the responsiveness and energy efficiency. Best of all, the retooled traction reduces weight and enhances grip while staying true to the 2008 original.

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ring Ceremony" colorway. | Nike

While Nike CEO Elliott Hill has kept the door open to a possible signature shoe for Brunson, the All-Star point guard reportedly prefers to be the face of the Kobe line. That's understandable, as there are plenty of signature sneakers, but only one torchbearer for the most popular shoes in basketball.

All of Brunson's Nike Kobe shoes have been massively popular, and hopefully they can keep them coming. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.