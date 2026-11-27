Friday’s NBA Cup action features a major matchup in East Group B, as the New York Knicks and Miami Heat are both alive to make the NBA Cup Quarterfinals depending upon Friday’s results.

The Knicks need a win – and some help – to get a chance to defend their NBA Cup title, and they’re favored at home on Friday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat. Miami is 2-1 in Cup play and has been on fire as of late, winning eight of its last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are on a six-game winning streak of their own, moving up to third in the Eastern Conference. They’ve kept the streak going even with OG Anunoby (doubtful on Friday) missing time with a calf injury.

This is the first meeting between these teams this season, and it could be a potential playoff matchup in the East with the Heat starting to round into form after a slow start.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Friday, Nov. 27.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +2.5 (-110)

Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +136

Knicks: -162

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Heat record: 10-7

Knicks record: 12-6

Heat vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable

Vladislav Goldin – out

Tre Donaldson – out

Andrew Wiggins – available

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – doubtful

Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable

Andre Drummond – out

Jordan Clarkson – questionable

Miles McBride – questionable

Heat vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 26.5 Points (-119)

Antetokounmpo is facing the Knicks for the first time as a member of the Heat, and he'll avoid having to face OG Anunoby (doubtful) in this game. That leaves the Knicks without their best defender against the two-time MVP, and I think Giannis is undervalued in the prop market.

The Heat star is averaging 28.4 points per game this season while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and averaging nearly 18 shots per game.

He's scored 27 or more points in 12 of his 16 appearances in the 2026-27 season. So, he's a pretty solid bet with oddsmakers setting this line below his season average.

The Knicks may opt to put Karl-Anthony Towns on Antetokounmpo, but there isn't an ideal matchup on the New York roster outside of Anunoby (who isn't expected to play). I expect a big game for the Heat superstar as Miami aims to upset the red-hot Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Knicks to cover at home:

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks have won six games in a row, jumping into the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference in the process.

The Knicks are moving up in offensive rating (13th) after a slow start, and they rank fifth in defensive rating and eighth in net rating in the 2026-27 campaign. So, this team profiles as a Finals contender once again – despite an 0-3 start.

New York is favored at home, where it is 6-4 against the spread this season and coming off a league-best ATS record at home in the 2025-26 season. Miami, on the other hand, has covered in just one of eight road games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat have been hot as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games, but they’re just 4-6 straight up against teams that are .500 or better. The Knicks are 3-3 against those teams, yet they have a 7-3 record at home.

Miami has some size advantages against the Knicks with OG Anunoby (calf, doubtful) likely out on Friday, but the Heat are still just 24th in defensive rating and 15th in net rating despite this 8-2 stretch.

I lean with the Knicks at home, as Miami’s lack of playmaking options after Giannis has been a primary concern for me when it comes to this team’s ceiling.

Pick: Knicks -2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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