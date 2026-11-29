The Wizards have made a big change just 20 games into the season. On Saturday, Washington fired head coach Brian Keefe mere hours after a blowout loss to the Magic. Assistant coach Adam Caporn will take over for the remainder of the season, the team said .

After starting the season 4–3, the Wizards are just 3–10 since and trailed by 30 points at halftime in each of their past two games. Keefe took over as the interim coach when the franchise parted with Wes Unseld Jr. during the 2023-24 season. Keefe got the interim tag removed shortly after the season concluded and compiled a 50–173 record through parts of four seasons at the head of the bench.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but it's time for the team to move forward with a new voice,” Wizards president Michael Winger said in a statement. “Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff.”

The decision to part with Keefe isn’t a complete surprise with how quickly the Wizards’ season began to take a turn. After the 4–3 start, they dropped eight in a row before three straight wins and then got beat badly in back-to-back games. In a year where the Wizards were supposed to be frisky at the very least, the roster has yet to click and now was the right time to stop the bleeding.

Why now was the right time for the Wizards to move on from Brian Keefe

Keefe didn’t step into the Wizards job at an easy time. The team was in a full rebuild which dragged along and was eventually bolstered by winning the lottery in the 2026 draft, which led to AJ Dybantsa’s arrival as the top pick. Trae Young and Anthony Davis joined the roster around the trade deadline last season but Young played just five games with the team after he was traded by the Hawks, while Davis didn’t make his Wizards debut until this season.

With a new star pair plus an intriguing group of youngsters, the Wizards were supposed to be decent this year even in a loaded Eastern Conference. Not a true title threat, but good enough to build a foundation for the young core of Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson to build off of.

Thus far, Washington’s offensive rating of 109.9 ranks 25th in the NBA while their defensive rating of 116.5 is 24th. That amounts to a -6.7 net rating, good for 23rd in the league. A lack of three-point shooting has stuck out specifically. Young has had a poor start from deep while Dybantsa’s three ball remains a work in progress. Davis and Sarr aren’t true threats beyond the arc, which leaves George as the only good volume shooter in the starting group. As a group, the Wizards are shooting just 33.5% on a minimal 33.0 three-point attempts per game—both marks land near the bottom of the NBA.

The lack of spacing makes offensive flow difficult and when you add in a lackluster defense, Washington has struggled to stay in games with eight of their past 10 losses by double digits. After the front office committed to Young with a massive contract over the summer and built a solid roster, that’s not good enough. This is a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in five seasons and hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2017-18 season.

Over the first quarter of the season, this group has struggled immensely defensively—an area it should thrive with Davis and Sarr manning the frontcourt and Dybantsa on the perimeter. It took far too long to give Dybantsa more ballhandling duties as the face of the franchise, too. That’s difficult when you have Young on the roster, especially after he was committed to with the massive new deal over the offseason. No matter the circumstance, you have to give your No. 1 pick the opportunity he needs to thrive.

Worst of all, a lack of effort was exposed consistently along the way. A new voice was needed, just as Winger said in his statement following Keefe’s departure. It’s still early and Caporn has over 60 games to see if he can help this group make a breakthrough.

Where the Wizards may look for their next head coach

Tom Thibodeau remains out there as a possible candidate for a head coaching job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s interesting about the Wizards’ move was the wording around Caporn taking over. The team said that Caporn will be the interim head coach through the remainder of the season. It’s still early enough where the team could’ve looked externally to bring in a completely new voice sooner, but it elected to go another way. Caporn, who joined the staff when Keefe fully took over and became the lead assistant this year, has a long runway to prove that he’s the right man for the job.

Should Washington’s brass decide to go another way over the offseason, former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is still out there and sticks out as a prime candidate. This is Thibodeau’s second season off from coaching after the Knicks relieved him of his duties following a trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 2025. The Wizards job is intriguing with a young, exciting core highlighted by Dybantsa already intact alongside two former All-Stars, unless the front office decides to trade Davis.

Billy Donovan could get another head coaching job, too. He’s currently the lead assistant for the Spurs after his seven-year tenure with the Bulls ended last season. Top assistants often get looks as well, so Washington could look at candidates like Boston’s Sam Cassell, Miami’s Chris Quinn and Cleveland’s Johnnie Bryant if the team conducts an external search. We’ve seen teams poach coaches from the college ranks like Dallas recently with Dusty May and unconventional hires like the Lakers with JJ Redick. If the Wizards don’t retain Caporn past this season, there are plenty possible paths the team could take. Immediately, however, Thibodeau’s name sticks out.

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