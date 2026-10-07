Anthony Edwards Clowns Drake in New Sneaker Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and PrizePicks have announced a multi-year deal. The sports entertainment company and NBA All-Star announced the partnership with a campaign video that crossed into the sneaker industry.

In the first installment of the ad campaign, Edwards unveiled the Anthony Edwards 3 "Lucid Pink" colorway to a crowd full of cheering fans. As part of the partnership launch, PrizePicks players got early access to the purple and pink adidas basketball shoes on the PrizePicks app.

Anthony Edwards x Adidas x PrizePicks

The sneakers drop exclusively on the PrizePicks app for $130 in adult sizes on Tuesday, October 20. The colorway features a blend of Lucid Pink, College Purple, and Bliss Lilac. It serves as the perfect color palette for PrizePicks and as a response to Drake.



In addition to announcing the new partnership and upcoming sneakers, the ad was an opportunity for the Edwards' camp to respond to Drake. In June, Drake had a short-lived role playing a yes-man to Kevin Durant for the Nike KD19.

Anthony Edwards Responds to Drake

The Toronto rapper said, "Hey Ant Man, can you drop your purple shoes? Said four kids in Minnesota. Like, no one wants to see those; they want the KDs."

Referencing the Drake ad, the crate says "Fragile" and "Return to Toronto." After discarding the Drake crate, Edwards' best friend Nick Maddox pops out of a purple PrizePicks box with the new adidas AE3 colorway. The final message reads, "Nobody likes a yes man... So we partnered with Ant Man."

Anthony Edwards x PrizePicks

"Teaming up with PrizePicks feels like an Atlanta homecoming, and I couldn't be more excited to join the squad," said Edwards in a press release. "The 'Run Your Game' energy is what I'm all about, and I can't wait for people to see everything we're cooking up together."

The first collaboration will be on the satirical Believe That Awards. PrizePicks will serve as the event's Presenting Sponsor and offer a Free-To-Play game that gives players a chance to win cash and a pair of autographed adidas AE3 shoes. PrizePicks will also contribute to Edwards' nonprofit foundation, "Don't Follow the Wave," providing support for the charity's workplace development efforts.

Edwards Dominates NBA Sneaker World

Earlier this week, we ranked Edwards at the top of the 2026 NBA Preseason Sneaker Power Rankings. The Timberwolves guard's newly released third signature shoe maintains the momentum of the first installments. Even better, Edwards is starring in the hilarious "Minnatlantasota" sketch show for adidas.

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