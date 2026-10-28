Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a global icon who was popular with fans and players alike. But he was probably most popular in China. Throughout his NBA career, Bryant routinely visited China on sneaker promotional tours. In 2013, the Nike Kobe 8 "Shanghai Fireworks" dropped exclusively in China to much fanfare.

It took 13 years, but the limited-edition shoes are back and better than ever as part of the Protro series. Plus, they are finally being released in the United States. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the legendary sneakers.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes in adult ($200) and big kid ($125) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. The SKU code is: IO6259-800.

It's challenging for even the most iconic kicks to sell out on release day, including fan-favorite Nike Kobe models. However, this shoe could be the exception. Fans who miss the drop can find the shoes on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway. | Nike

The "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway perfectly reflected the city and Bryant's energy. The upper combined Laser Orange and Safety Orange with vibrant artwork depicting the brilliance of a fireworks display. Hits of Cinnabar add a fiery aesthetic.

All of the iconic design elements remain true to the 2013 original. The Nike Swooshes, Sheath logos, and Kobe signature are all there. Lastly, the translucent outsole completes the legendary aesthetic. The shoes do not appear to come with any additional laces or special packaging.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro offers solid performance technology upgrades from the original model. Tech specs include a new Nike React foam replacing the Lunarlon midsole. A visible carbon fiber shank plate underfoot offers torsional support.

Plus, the heel counter helps protect against ankle injuries. The upper still features an early iteration of Engineered Mesh, but it is softer and more pliable. Meanwhile, the grippy traction on the rubber outsole continues to stand the test of time.

Nike Kobe 8 History

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Shanghai Fireworks" colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 8 during the 2012-13 NBA season. It was his last great season before he injured his Achilles tendon late in the year. Ten years later, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro launched in the "Halo" colorway in August 2023.

Nike has brought back several fan-favorite colorways like the "Mambacurial," "Year of the Horse," and "What the Kobe?" The "Shanghai Fireworks" ranks near the top of the most anticipated releases. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.