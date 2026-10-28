The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" Hits Shelves This Week

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a hot start in the new Ja Morant era, and things are about to get even more fiery. Morant's fourth signature Nike basketball shoe has dropped in exciting styles, but is finally releasing in the highly anticipated "Heat Check" colorway.

This is the most colorful and detailed version of the stand-out silhouette yet. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the performance basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

While fans will surely appreciate this eye-catching design, the shoes probably won't sell out on release day. Mostly because the Nike Ja 4 is already dropping in dual "Zombie" colorways for Halloween around that time.

Colorway Details

The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" colorway. | Nike

The "Heat Check" colorway is a clear nod to heat maps, but nailing down the exact colors is more challenging. According to Nike's product description, the shoes feature a blend of Obsidian/Dark Iris/Black/Total Orange.

The Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and JA-frame all pop off the shoe to make it instantly recognizable on the court. The theme takes inspiration from Morant getting hot during NBA games and hitting triple digits. The shoes come with an extra set of Safety Orange laces.

Performance Technology

The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 is an improvement upon its wildly popular predecessor. Performance technology includes a lightweight and responsive SPRPWR sockliner on top of a bouncy Cushlon 3.0 foam.

The upper sports a textured haptic overlay for added dimension and durability. The JA-frame wraps around the midfoot for extra stability while staying shifty. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole with a logo-inspired traction pattern offers aggressive grip on the hardwood.

Nike Ja 4 History

The Nike Ja 4 "Heat Check" colorway. | Nike

Morant's signature sneaker line has always been popular, but the Nike Ja 3 was a smash hit. Maintaining that momentum was never going to be easy, but Nike and Morant are doing a good job so far. The silhouette looks good, the colorways are exciting, and most importantly, Morant is playing well in Portland.

There will be dozens more Nike Ja 4 colorways released, but none will be as hot as the "Heat Check." Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.