Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Jalen Brunson and the defending champion New York Knicks are off to a 1-3 start in the 2026-27 season after beating against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night for their first win in the new campaign.

New York now has a quick turnaround for its first back-to-back of the season, taking on No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Bulls are just 1-3 so far this season, losing badly to Boston on Monday night.

This is clearly going to be a rebuilding year for the Bulls, as they have gone all-in on the core of Matas Buzelis and Wilson, allowing the rookie to take a ton of shots over his first week of action. As a result, they’re underdogs at home against the defending champs, who are still looking to find their footing this season.

The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson in the offseason, but most of their core from last year’s title run is back. They remain a top-five team in the odds to win the NBA Finals, but those odds have slipped after their slow start, which featured losses to Philly and Boston.

Can the Knicks close this back-to-back on a high note?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday night.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -7.5 (-105)

Bulls +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -270

Bulls: +220

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MSG, NBA League Pass

Knicks record: 1-3

Bulls record: 1-3

Knicks vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – questionable

Nic Claxton – out

Patrick Williams – questionable

Knicks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl Anthony-Towns OVER 21.5 Points (-119)

Karl-Anthony Towns is off to a great start for the Knicks this season, averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3.

After foul trouble impacted him in the season opener, Towns has 22 or more points in three straight games, including a 27-point showing on Tuesday against Detroit. He should feast against a Chicago team that is last in opponent points per game and 27th in defensive rating.

Plus, the Bulls don’t have center Nic Claxton to bother Towns down low in this matchup. I’m all in the Knicks’ All-Star big man as he looks to prove that he’s worth a major extension this season.

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in our NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Knicks in a two-team moneyline parlay with Houston. I also think they’re worth a look to cover against a Bulls squad that has been blown out twice already in four games:

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night against Detroit, looking a little better on offense than they did during their 0-3 start. The Knicks are still title contenders, and I’m buying them on the road – even on a back-to-back – against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago has just one win this season (against a tanking Milwaukee team) and it has allowed 124 or more points in every game this season, including a 35-point loss to Boston on Monday. The Bulls have a few key vets like Josh Giddey and Norman Powell, but this is a rebuilding team around Caleb Wilson that is going to have a lot of growing pains.

It’s a perfect get-right spot for the New York offense, as the Bulls are 27th in the NBA in defensive rating and dead last in opponent point per game. The defending champs had a tough schedule to open the season, playing four playoff contenders in Philly, Boston, Orlando and Detroit.

This is the first “bankable” win on their schedule, and I expect Mike Brown and Co. to go after it hard since the team got out of the gate with an 0-3 start. The Bulls have already lost two games by 35 or more points, so I wouldn't be shocked if the Knicks run away with this matchup.

Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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