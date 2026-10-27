Wembanyama's Nike "Halloween" Shoes (and Mask) Drop Friday

The NBA season just started last week, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is already wreaking havoc on the league. In addition to scaring opponents on the court, Wembanyama has some Halloween-inspired basketball shoes hitting shelves this week.

While we wait for Wembanyama's first signature sneaker, he is the face of the Nike G.T. Cut 4 line. That takes on a literal meaning with the "Halloween" colorway that comes with a mask. Below is a detailed breakdown of the upcoming hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Halloween" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Unless this is a surprisingly limited drop, we don't expect these sneakers to sell out on release day. Even Wembanyama's coolest player-exclusive colorways don't sell out. It doesn't help that the big man doesn't wear the shoes during NBA games.

Colorway Details

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Halloween' (Victor Wembanyama PE) colorway. | Nike

Wembanyama's "Halloween" colorway continues the alien theme with a spooky mix of Vapor Green and Steam on the upper. Nike Swooshes appear on the tongue, midsole, and outsole. Speaking out of the outsole, it glows in the dark for the big night.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama's alien logo appears on the heels. Marking the holiday, a spooky caricature of Wembanyama is stitched inside the tongues. Plus, the shoes come with a special bag and Halloween mask.

Performance Technology

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 features a full-length, drop-in ZoomX 3.0 foam midsole. Underneath that is a full-length Air Zoom Strobel cushioning setup. Its RBR-X stabilizer and Cushlon carrier complete the trifecta of impact protection.

The silhouette's sleek exoskeleton upper features a futuristic aesthetic that is perfect for Wembanyama's game. Lastly, a generative traction outsole is designed for acceleration, deceleration, and changes of direction.

Nike Halloween Collection

Victor Wembanyama's Nike Halloween mask. | Nike

Nike Basketball is haunting the hardwood with its 2026 Halloween collection. All of the brand's top NBA and WNBA stars are getting scary colorways for the spookiest night of the year. Each colorway tells a unique story, while a select few shoes come with masks.

We love Halloween, hoops, and sneakers, so you can imagine our excitement about Nike's collection. Best of all, fans should be able to secure these kicks on release day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.