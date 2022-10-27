Bobby Hurley Wears Yeezy Shoes During Pac-12 Media Day

Skip to main content
Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley wore Yeezys at Pac-12 Media Day.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley wore Yeezys at Pac-12 Media Day.

Most basketball fans are focused on the NBA right now. But the NCAA season is gearing up quickly. Over the past few weeks, teams have held various events and represented their schools at conference media days.

Media days are always fun to cover. Players put on new uniforms, lace up a fresh pair of kicks, and answer questions. It's giving first-day-of-school vibes. 

Yesterday, the Pac-12 hosted its Media Day, and the Arizona State Sun Devils were represented by head coach Bobby Hurley as well as DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge Jr. 

Cambridge's Adidas Crazy 1 'Metallic Silver' shoes (formerly known as The Kobe) caught everyone's eyes. Meanwhile, the chyron was specifically placed to the left of center compared to other shots to cover up Hurley's kicks. 

The Sun Devils head coach picked an inopportune time to wear his Adidas Yeezy sneakers. One day prior, the German company cut ties with the controversial rapper following a series of antisemitic statements.

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2

Black and red Yeezy shoes.

View of Bobby Hurley's Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 'Bred.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Was Hurley trying to make a controversial statement with his footwear? Of course not. He is a 51-year-old college basketball coach who most likely spends very little time thinking about his kicks.

But in the words of Mad Men character and Head of Accounts at Stirling Cooper, Pete Campbell, "Not great, Bob!" Oh well, it's preseason for everyone. We have no doubt that Adidas will supply Hurley with new shoes to wear on and off the court this season.

The college basketball season tips off in less than a week, and we cannot wait to see what all the players and coaches are rocking on the hardwood this year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Arizona State Sun Devils
