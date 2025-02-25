Bronny James discusses the future of his player-exclusive Nike LeBron sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Bronny James' rookie campaign has been off to a smooth start. The 20-year-old has split time between the Los Angeles Lakers and their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
In addition to establishing himself in the NBA, Bronny is becoming more influential within the Nike LeBron sneaker line. So far this season, the two-way guard has debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways of the Nike LeBron NXXT line.
Bronny's father, LeBron, remains the face of his signature sneaker line. But Bronny is more closely associated with the budget-friendly line. Bronny recently spoke with the media about his influence on the shoes and his future role.
In a video clip shared by Swish Cultures and reposted on Instagram by BR Kicks (above), Bronny discussed his player-exclusive colorways. The unreleased style featured double Swoosh logos and his signature on the tongue.
When asked if they will ever be released, Bronny laughed and said, "We may. I don't know if I can give that much information out."
Bronny then recounted how he and his younger brother, Bryce, helped push the Nike LeBron 20 in a direction geared towards guards instead of forwards and credited Nike for their creative freedom.
While Bronny's player-exclusive sneakers have not yet been released to the public, online shoppers can check out the entire Nike LeBron apparel and footwear line on the Nike website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Anthony Edwards' chrome adidas sneakers drop this Saturday.
Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are under $100 online.
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price.
Devin Booker pays tribute to Nike with the Nike Book 1 "97005" colorway.
The Oregon Ducks unveil player-exclusive Nike Giannis Freak 6 colorways.