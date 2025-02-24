Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
This past weekend gave the sneaker community a few exciting drops. Headlining the new releases was the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" colorway.
The retro hoop shoe seemingly had a winning recipe that would resonate among old-school basketball fans and sneakerheads. Additionally, they were rumored to be limited in quantities.
The Air Jordan 3 is among the most popular models from the iconic sneaker line, plus it featured UNC Tar Heels colors as part of a cool story about Jordan's game-day rituals. Yet, even the most well-constructed plays are not always executed to perfection.
As Saturday morning's drop passed by, the shoes sat online, and its resale value plummeted. The average resale price is currently $185 on StockX, which is well-below the $200 retail price.
Fans who bought the sneakers with the plan of reselling them will now operate at a loss. Retailers might eventually end up slashing prices too. Online shoppers can find the kicks in most sizes at retail price on the Nike and Foot Locker websites.
So, why did the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" fail to capitalize on the latest wave of Jordan-mania (courtesy of Jordan Brand's stellar "40 Years of Greatness" campaign)? There are at least three main reasons that sneakerheads are citing in their online discourse.
First, NBA All-Star Weekend took place the week before. Every major brand released some of its most sought-after sneakers of the winter, including Jordan Brand, which brought the heat with multiple Air Jordan 1 colorways and a few shock drops in San Francisco.
Secondly, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" releases next weekend. The legendary black and red sneakers only hit shelves every few years, and some fans are saving their money. Once again, the timing was not great for the "Lucky Shorts" sneakers.
Lastly, sneakerheads are notoriously picky about details. While the Air Jordan 3 is beloved by fans, new colorways struggle because of one main reason - heel branding.
OG colorways Jordan wore on the court get the Nike Air logo on the back heel, while new colorways get the Jumpman logo. It seems like a minor difference, but it definitely played a role in the sneaker's lackluster sales.
The Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" did not get a fortunate break with its timing and design quirks, which is a shame because it is an exciting shoe that tells a cool story about the greatest basketball player of all time.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Caitlin Clark shoots on a barn in Nike's new "Just Win" commercial.
The Oregon Ducks unveil player-exclusive Nike Giannis Freak 6 colorways.
Devin Booker pays tribute to Nike with the Nike Book 1 "97005" colorway.
Jaylen Brown unveils 2 unreleased colorways of his futuristic sneakers.
Kyrie Irving unveils his second signature ANTA basketball shoe.