Anthony Edwards' chrome adidas sneakers drop this Saturday
One of the most exciting stories of the NBA season came at the Minnesota Timberwolves media day when Anthony Edwards debuted a never-before-seen colorway of his first signature adidas basketball shoe.
Athletes and fans held out hope that the "Chrome" colorway would one day hit shelves, and their wishes have been answered.
Today, adidas Basketball unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid "Chrome" colorway. According to the brand, it is an extension of Edwards' continued success with his signature shoe line.
The "Chrome" colorway adds a futuristic flavor that blurs the line between 24-inch rims and a basketball sneaker.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid "Chrome" retails for $130 in adult sizes and will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers worldwide from March 1, 2025.
The Anthony Edwards 1 continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 "Chrome" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Ant's specifications, including:
Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Jet Boost: The full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
