Devin Booker pays tribute to Nike with the Nike Book 1 "97005"
The Nike Book 1 hitting its stride has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the sneaker industry over the past several months. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's debut basketball shoe got off to a rough start but has found its footing.
After a handful of uninspired colorways and limited supplies, both the designs and the quantities have picked up throughout this NBA season. We have seen tributes to players, cities, and brands.
Last night, Booker led the Suns to a 121-117 win over the Chicago Bulls with 29 points and eight assists. Best of all, Booker did it in a never-before-seen colorway of the Nike Book 1 that paid homage to the iconic American sportswear brand.
Before the game, the Suns' official social media accounts shared pictures of Booker warming up in an all-pink colorway of his first signature sneaker. According to the Suns, the colorway name is the Nike Book 1 "97005."
The name "97005" is a direct reference to the zip code for Beaverton, Oregon. Of course, that is where Nike headquarters is located.
The Nike Book 1 "97005" features sports shades of light pink with orange laces and subtle blue accents on the "Book" logos. Much to the chagrin of athletes and fans, there is no official release information for the pink hoop shoes at this time.
While basketball and sneaker fans eagerly await to learn more about the Nike Book 1 "97005," they can choose from several other general release colorways of the performance model on the Nike website.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
