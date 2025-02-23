Oregon Ducks unveil player-exclusive Nike Giannis Freak 6 colorways
The Oregon Ducks have benefited greatly from their relationship with Nike co-founder Phil Knight, so much so that the University of Oregon is often referred to as "Nike U" in the sportswear world.
Student-athletes in Eugene regularly rock the most cutting-edge gear that Nike has to offer. Best of all for sneakerheads, the basketball teams always receive player-exclusive colorways from Nike's signature athletes in the NBA and WNBA.
The latest NBA player to see his signature sneakers don green and yellow is Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Oregon Ducks' social media channels shared pictures of the Nike Giannis Freak 6 in three player-exclusive colorways. Each style featured the school colors, branding, and special detailing to add a unique flair.
The Ducks excited sneakerheads with their Instagram post showing Antetokounmpo's sneakers in white, green, and black colorways. The caption read, "Sneaker Saturday: No. 4 Oregon @Nike Giannis Freak 6 PE's for @oregonwbb + @oregonmbb. #GoDucks."
While the kicks are out of this world, the downside is that they will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from eight general-release colorways of the Giannis Freak 6, with prices ranging from $92-$150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The Nike Giannis Freak 6 features an upgraded herringbone traction pattern and an internal containment system for ultimate control on the court. Meanwhile, the forefoot Air Zoom unit provides responsiveness for game-changing plays.
Antetokounmpo signed his first sneaker deal with Nike in 2013. Nike and Antetokounmpo later agreed to a contract extension in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. The Nike Zoom Freak line launched in June 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down.
