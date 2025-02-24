Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are under $100 online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Basketball fans had to wait almost two years between Ja Morant's first and second signature sneakers. Luckily, the Nike Ja 2 was worth the wait for athletes and sneakerheads.
The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has dazzled on NBA courts with limited-edition crystal-covered colorways as well as styles that showed love to local giraffes.
While those are exciting developments, few things animate the hoop shoe community like a good deal. As Nike steadily drops more styles of the Nike Ja 2, some of the earlier releases are finally getting marked down online.
The Nike Ja 2 launched in October 2024 with a retail price of $120 in adult sizes. Currently, three colorways are available at a 19%-20% discount ($97) online at the Nike website.
While supplies and sales last, online shoppers can find the Nike Ja 2 at a discount in the "Purple Sky," "Foundation," and "Twelve Time" colorways. Each iteration personifies Morant's story and mindset.
Every colorway of the Nike Ja 2 features the same performance technology. Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
The lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability.
Finally, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease. The Nike Ja 2 is on the more affordable side of Nike's signature sneaker lines, but it does provide a solid value for its price (especially when discounted).
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. Since then, Morant has launched two installments of Morant's signature sneakers, with a third model on the way this summer.
It is hard to move the needle with performance basketball shoes, but Morant has built a career on defying expectations.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price.
Devin Booker pays tribute to Nike with the Nike Book 1 "97005" colorway.
The Oregon Ducks unveil player-exclusive Nike Giannis Freak 6 colorways.
Jaylen Brown unveils 2 unreleased colorways of his futuristic sneakers.
Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 18 "Texas Longhorns" in Austin.