Bronny James Names His 2 Current Favorite Nike Sneakers
The 2024 NBA Draft is just over a month away, and all eyes are on incoming rookie Bronny James. The eldest son of LeBron James and former USC Trojan participated in the Combine last week and rocked some iconic Nike sneakers on the court.
In addition to competing against the best basketball prospects in the world and meeting with different teams, Bronny also took questions from the media. Luckily, Bleacher Report asked the 19-year-old about his favorite sneakers.
While it is a similar version of a question Bronny receives a lot, that does not stop the hoops prodigy from playing along. Below is an Instagram video showing Bronny's answers and a breakdown of how to find the affordably-priced sneakers he loves.
According to Bronny, his current favorite sneaker to wear off the court is the Nike Vomero 5. This Y2K-era runner, also spotted on LeBron at Dodgers games, is not just stylish but also affordable. It's available in 11 colorways for just $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
On the court, Bronny prefers the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen. The performance model was the counterpart to the Nike LeBron 20 in 2023 and is still available at a major discount in select styles on the Nike website and select retailers.
Bronny truly is a man of the people. He overcame a cardiac arrest last summer to play his freshman season with USC and is now looking to overcome long odds to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Best of all, he rocks the same sneakers as the rest of us.
While Bronny and Nike have not yet officially announced a sneaker deal, the two teamed up in college on a NIL deal. Fans should not expect a signature line for Bronny, but he is well-positioned to become the face of the Nike LeBron signature line.
The 2024 NBA Draft is just weeks away, which means all of the major brands will announce new draft classes that are guaranteed to shape the sneaker industry for years to come.
