Bryce Harper Debuts Custom Under Armour Cleats in Wawa Colorway
Entering a weekend series rematch against their NLCS foes from a season ago, the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a bit of revenge against the World Series runner-up Arizona Diamondbacks.
Slugger Bryce Harper is on pace for another MLB All-Star appearance - he's already the top vote-getter in the NL - and MVP caliber season, while continuing his pre-game tradition of visiting Philadelphia staple Wawa convenience stores.
To celebrate Harper and this unique ritual, Under Armour has created special Wawa-themed Harper 9 cleat that the first baseman will debut on Friday night.
Designed in collaboration with Wawa and Harper himself, the "Gottahava Harper" PE’s feature a mix of gradient colors from the original Wawa branding, with the heel including a Wawa barcode logo, paying homage to the barcode at check out for Harper’s favorite summer Hoagie.
In addition to the custom PE’s that will be seen on-field, Under Armour will launch "Gottahava Harper" t-shirts at UA.com and Harper 9 turf shoes, which will be sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods in July.
In his first season as a full-time first baseman, Harper (1,110,562 votes) is poised to dethrone the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (713,858 votes) - who has earned the slot four of the past five years - as the NL starter at the position.
If his lead holds, Harper would become the first Phillies player to win the fan vote at first base since John Kruk in 1993. Harper previously earned the fan vote six times, five as an outfielder and once as a designated hitter.
Harper will debut his "Gottahava Harper" PE's on Friday night versus Arizona at 6:40PM ET on Apple TV+. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from MLB and the rest of the sports world.
