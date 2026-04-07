Bucks Cost Giannis Antetokounmpo a Major Nike Bonus

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had plenty of reasons to be upset with the Milwaukee Bucks' lack of success on the court, which has cost him championships during the prime of his career. However, now the organization has cost him money as part of his signature sneaker deal with Nile.

Antetokounmpo has played a career-low 36 games this season. After hyperextending his left knee against the Indiana Pacers on March 15, the Bucks shut him down for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Nike Bonus Stipulation

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 8. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

According to reporting from Shams Charania of ESPN, multiple sources said the Bucks' decision to sit Antetokounmpo cost him a significant bonus under his Nike endorsement contract, which would have been triggered if he played at least 41 games.

Charania did not report the financial numbers, as those are usually tightly kept secrets. Either way, Antetokounmpo has reason to be upset with his team for costing him a "major bonus" as part of his footwear contract.

Antetokoumpo's Nike History

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 8. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo grew up as a fan of adidas, but an issue with the brand caused him to sign with Nike early in his professional career before entering the NBA. Antetokounmpo signed his first sneaker deal with Nike in 2013.

After his unexpected rise to an NBA All-Star, the two parties agreed to a contract extension in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line launched in June 2019. So far, the line has eight installments.

Antetokounmpo debuted the Nike Giannis Freak 8 in March 2026, and the shoe is scheduled to launch globally on August 1, 2026. His daughters inspired the debut pink colorway. "I'm a father of girls, so I try to represent them as much as I can," said Antetokounmpo in a press release.

"I know they are too young to understand, but when they get older, they'll understand that they inspired me to be better. Be a better father, a better person, a better husband, a better basketball player."

Shop the Nike Giannis Freak Line

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his game-worn sneakers to a fan. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While athletes and fans eagerly await the upcoming launch, online shoppers can check out Antetokounmpo's signature footwear and apparel collection at Nike.com.

Some colorways of his most popular shoes have been heavily discounted online in advance of his upcoming sneaker launch.

Hopefully, Antetokounmpo can get back to full health and continue his strong parntership Nike next season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.