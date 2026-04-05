Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

There isn’t much time for the Orlando Magic to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings, but they’re favored to pick up a road win on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Franz Wagner recently returned to the lineup for the Magic, a major boost to their offense ahead of the play-in tournament. However, the Magic have a lot of work to do if they want to get a top spot in the play-in – or avoid it altogether – this season.

The Magic did pick up a big win over Dallas on Friday, but they are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are struggling right now, dropping seven games in a row as they continue to fall back in the Western Conference standings. New Orleans doesn’t own its pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so this has been a totally lost season for Zion Williamson and company.

Here’s a look at how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop pick and a game prediction for April 5.

Magic vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -4.5 (-105)

Pelicans +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Magic: -180

Pelicans: +150

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Magic record: 41-36

Pelicans record: 25-53

Magic vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black -- out

Alex Morales -- out

Jonathan Isaac -- out

Colin Castleton -- out

Pelicans Injury Report

Karlo Matkovic -- questionable

Dejounte Murray -- questionable

Trey Murphy III -- questionable

Bryce McGowens -- out

Magic vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 14.5 Points (-108)

Since he’s on a minutes restriction, Wagner is going to have a discounted points prop on Sunday against a New Orleans defense that is 24th in the NBA in opponent points per game.

Wagner has scored 12 and 18 points in his first two games back in action, attempting 13 and 12 shots in those games. That gives him a pretty solid floor, even though he’s played less than 20 games in both outings.

Wagner is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting over 48 percent from the field, so he’s a worthwhile bet on Sunday as long as his usage in the offense remains the same.

Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Every game the rest of the regular season is a must-win for Orlando, and I think it’s worth a look on the road against the struggling Pelicans.

New Orleans has lost seven games in a row by four or more points, including a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The Pelicans have slipped to 20th in the NBA in net rating since the All-Star, and it’s hard to bet on any team that doesn’t have a real incentive to win at this point in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Magic are 17-13 when Wagner plays this season, and he should continue to ramp up into a bigger role over the next week.

Orlando has won eight games in a row against New Orleans, including a 10-point win earlier this season. I don’t love either side in this matchup, but we’ve seen over the last few weeks that fading tanking teams – or teams that are out of the playoff race – has been pretty lucrative, including a bunch of double-digit favorites covering on Friday night.

I’ll trust Orlando to get a much-needed win on Sunday.

Pick: Magic Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.