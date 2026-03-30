The 10 Best Sneakers of March Madness (So Far)

March is almost over, but the madness does not peak until next week's Final Four in the men's and women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments. There has been no shortage of upsets, brackets busted, and incredible sneakers.

With all eyes on the hardwood, all of the major sportswear brands have supplied their NCAA partner schools with the best kicks available. Below are the ten best basketball shoes of the 2026 NCAA Basketball Tournaments ahead of the Final Four weekend.

10. adidas Harden Vol. 10

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. wore the adidas Harden Vol. 10 in the "Willy Chavarria Compton Cowboys" colorway. Online shoppers can find James Harden's limited-edition sneakers on StockX.

9. Nike KD 19 "Orange Crush"

Madison Booker debuted the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway. | Nike

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker debuted the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway just before tip-off of the opening game. Kevin Durant's 19th signature Nike basketball shoe does not launch until June 13.

8. Nike Book 2 "Kentucky"

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler wears the Nike Book 2. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler wore the Nike Book 2 in a player-exclusive colorway. Devin Booker's second signature Nike basketball shoe began taking over college hoops before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Fans can shop general-release colorways at Nike.com.

7. Nike A'One "Baylor"

Baylor Bears wear the Nike A'One. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Players for the Baylor Bears rocked the Nike A'One in a player-exclusive colorway. Athletes and fans can find A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker at a discount in many colorways at Nike.com.

6. Nike Sabrina 3 "USC"

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson wears the Nike Sabrina 3. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson wore the Nike Sabrina 3, which she helped design. Online shoppers can find Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker at a discount in many colorways at Nike.com.

5. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "ASW"

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro in the "All-Star Weekend" colorway. Online shoppers can find Kobe Bryant's sold-out kicks on sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.

4. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Kansas"

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson wore the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in a player-exclusive colorway. Online shoppers can find several general-release colorways at adidas.com.

3. Nike Ja 3 "UConn"

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins wears the Nike Ja 3. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins wears the Nike Ja 3 in a player-exclusive colorway. Online shoppers can find several general-release colorways of Ja Morant's third signature sneaker at Nike.com.

2. Jordan Tatum 4 "UNC"

UNC Tar Heels player wears the Jordan Tatum 4. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Some UNC Tar Heels players rocked the Jordan Tatum 4 in various player-exclusive colorways. Athletes and fans can choose from several general-release colorways of Jayson Tatum's fourth signature sneaker at Nike.com.

1. Jordan 4028 "UCLA"

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice wears the Jordan 4028. | IMAGO / Newscom World

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice debuted the Jordan 4028 in a player-exclusive colorway. The shoe hasn't even been released, yet Jordan Brand's first-ever NIL athlete is rocking player-exclusive colorways. Rice's college career ending with a championship would be true to UCLA and Jordan Brand's winning ways.