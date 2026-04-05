Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1.5 games out of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with five games left in the regular season, and they have a very winnable matchup on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana is no longer in last place in the Eastern Conference – both the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets have fallen behind it – but it has just 18 wins this season and is one of the worst road teams in the league.

The Pacers are 7-32 straight up on the road this season, and they rank 24th in the NBA in net rating (-9.7) since the All-Star break.

Can Cleveland cover as a massive road favorite in this matchup?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this divisional matchup on Easter Sunday.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pacers +17.5 (-110)

Cavs -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pacers: +1100

Cavs: -2100

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 18-59

Cavs record: 48-29

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Pascal Siakam -- out

Johnny Furphy -- out

Tyrese Haliburton -- out

TJ McConnell -- out

Andrew Nembhard -- out

Aaron Nesmith -- out

Ben Sheppard -- questionable

Obi Toppin -- probable

Jarace Walker -- questionable

Ivica Zubac -- out

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen -- out

Evan Mobley -- out

Dean Wade -- out

Sam Merrill -- out

Jaylon Tyson -- out



Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-134)

This season, Mitchell is averaging over three 3-pointers per game, and he's knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven appearances.

The Pacers opened the season as one of the best 3-point defenses in the league, but they now rank 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Since the All-Star break, Indiana is 18th in opponent 3-pointers made and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

While Mitchell may play limited minutes with the Cavs favored by so much, I still think he's worth a bet with this line set below his season average.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA as road underdogs this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they look to lose out to end the regular season in an attempt to remain in the top-three in the odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Indiana is 14-22 against the spread as a road underdog, and it ranks 28th in the NBA in road offensive rating and has a road net rating of -11.1 this season. That sets up well for Cleveland, which already has an 11-point home win over the Pacers this season.

The Cavs could sweep the season series on Sunday evening, and I’m willing to look past the team’s pedestrian net rating (16th in the NBA) over its last 10 games since the Pacers are clearly the inferior team.

Indy has just seven total road wins all season, and it’s only kept one game with the Cavs within 10 points. I’ll lay the points in this matchup on Sunday.

Pick: Cavs -17.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.