First Look: Cade Cunningham's Signature Nike Logo
Since the Detroit Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the promising young player has proven to be the face of the franchise for the future.
Detroit is not the only organization investing in Cunningham. Nike continues to double down on the former top draft pick, and the iconic American sportswear brand does not miss with the evaluation and projections of its athletes.
In addition to wearing retro Nike Kobe sneakers, Cunningham has worn the new Nike GT Cut 3. Most recently, the 23-year-old debuted a player-exclusive colorway featuring his signature logo.
Above is a social media post from the sneaker website Nice Kicks that has Cunningham's signature logo in black and white so fans can get a better look at the design.
So far, NBA fans have responded overwhelmingly positively to Cunningham's signature logo. The "Double C" logo resembles a star, Cunningham's initials, and spells out his first name. Nike nailed the execution of this logo.
Does this mean Cunningham is getting a signature sneaker? Not anytime soon. But if the Pistons guard can string together some NBA All-Star games and All-NBA teams, that could change the situation.
Getting a signature logo is the first step in a long process that does not promise a signature line. While Cunningham builds his resume, he could be one of the faces of the Nike GT Cut line.
Currently, Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is the star of the Nike GT Cut line. But Poole is growing impatient with Nike on the release of his player-exclusive colorways.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.