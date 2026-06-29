Cade Cunningham's "Detroit Tough" Nike Sneakers Drop Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's first signature Nike basketball shoe is on the way. While fans and the footwear industry wait to see the unreleased model, Cunningham continues to carry non-signature shoes in the Nike Basketball line.

Fans are accustomed to seeing Cunningham wear the Nike GT Cut 3, but he is also the face of the new Nike S.T. Charge. Cunningham debuted the hoop shoe at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and his first player-exclusive colorway sold out quickly. Now, Cunningham's second Nike S.T. Charge colorway drops this week.

Release Information

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

The Cade Cunningham x Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Cunningham's first Nike S.T. Charge colorway (also referred to as "Detroit Tough") sold out quickly online. It has an average resale price of $192 on StockX. Whether this drop sells out or not depends on the number of units produced. But the demand will be there.

Colorway Details

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

This colorway of the Nike S.T. Charge sports a Bright Ceramic upper with Laser Orange detailing. An eye-catching shade of Thunder Blue appears across the tongues, ankle collars, and heels. Underfoot, a translucent rubber outsole in Photo Blue provides the foundation of the shoe.

Speckled laces provide a nice touch, while Cunningham's amazing signature logo graces the tongues. Lastly, his jersey number (No. 2) appears on the heels. This isn't Cunningham's signature shoe, but it is definitely a clear homage to him.

Tech Specs

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

Unlike the vast majority of new basketball shoes, the Nike S.T. Charge is actually built for outdoor basketball. The silhouette contains a thick forefoot Air Zoom unit and a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole. According to Nike, the translucent XDR-X rubber outsole and all-new Monster Skin bring a level of Motor City grit to the grimiest of courts.

The most notable design aspect is the form-fitting upper. It's made of Nike's new, super durable Monster-Skin. The outsole is just as rugged, promoted as playable on indoor and outdoor courts.

Cade Cunningham x Nike

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

Cunningham has been a Nike athlete since entering the NBA. His rapid rise to an All-NBA level resulted in a six-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike in November 2025.

Cunningham's first signature basketball shoe does not launch until 2027. In the meantime, fans can expect the Pistons guard to keep powering Nike Basketball with different models. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.