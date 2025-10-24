Victor Wembanyama's "Haunted Heights" Nike Shoes Are Out Now
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The San Antonio Spurs have only played one game, but their decisive 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks has every NBA fan's attention. They are either excited or horrified for a very near future dominated by Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama tipped off his third season in the NBA with 40 points and 15 rebounds. Even better, the 21-year-old put up a memorable Opening Night performance in a pair of scary, new player-exclusive Nike basketball shoes.
Shopping Information
Wembanyama has become the face of the Nike G.T. Hustle line. Nike has released four player-exclusive colorways designed for Wembanyama, and the latest iteration is easily the best yet.
Just in time for Halloween, the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" has hit shelves. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
After dropping earlier this week alongside several other Halloween-inspired Nike basketball shoes, the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" colorway is still in stock in most sizes for any hooper who wants a pair of the spooky sneakers.
Details
Wembanyama's "Haunted Heights" colorway sports a blend of Melon Tint, Black, Total Orange, and Barely Volt to create a fiery pumpkin aesthetic. Further nods to Wembanyama's extraterritorial alter ego include an alien footprint design on the outsole and the phrase "Be Unique Every Day" in cursive script across the tongues.
According to Nike's hilarious product description, "Wembanyama's got dudes seeing ghosts whenever they dare attack the rim, knowing the big fella can swoop in from the depths and swat that thing to the ether."
The brand added, "His nightmarish all-around impact. Unspeakable, spooky skill. Coaches lie awake at night, fretting, knowing Wemby is lurking somewhere near, ready to wreck shop — and their championship dreams."
Tech Specs
The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 is one of the most underrated basketball shoes on the market. Tech specs include a radial knit upper and Flywire cables for a lightweight, yet secure containment system.
The horseshoe-shaped Air Zoom unit in the forefoot, combined with Air Zoom cushioning on the bottom layer of the upper, offers you unbelievable energy return and a smooth heel-to-toe transition. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
It is indeed scary times for the NBA as Wembanyama is hitting his stride in the league. Soon, his dominance will extend beyond the basketball court and into the footwear industry.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.