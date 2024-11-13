Caitlin Clark Debuts Pink Nike Golf Shoes at The Annika
Caitlin Clark cannot stay away from competition for long. Although the best season in WNBA history is over, the Indiana Fever guard is battling it out on the golf course today.
Clark is participating in the Pro-Am portion of "The Annika" this week, an LPGA event hosted by golf legend Annika Sorenstam. The WNBA All-Star is paired with World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda.
Of course, Clark is a Nike athlete, and the iconic American sportswear brand never misses an opportunity to suit up its star athletes with the best product available. Clark debuted an unreleased colorway of the Nike Infinity Tour 2. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the golf shoes.
The Nike Infinity Tour 2 launched earlier this year with a retail price of $170 in adult sizes. So far, Nike has released ten colorways of the model - just not Clark's all-pink kicks. Golfers can check out the full selection on the Nike website.
The Nike Infinity Tour 2 improves upon the previous iteration with more spikes (six total), updated foam for stability, and a flattened Air Zoom unit that keeps golfers sitting lower to the ground without sacrificing responsiveness.
Meanwhile, the upper is made of Nike Flyweave construction, which gives you lightweight strength and containment. The lightweight stretch skin in the upper helps keep water out and makes the shoe easier to clean.
Clark will be back on the basketball court next spring, and in the meantime, fans can enjoy her golf game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.