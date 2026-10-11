Caitlin Clark and Michael Jordan Have This Week's Best Sneakers

Two distinct themes define the sneaker release calendar this week: Halloween and basketball. With spooky season underway and hoops gearing up, the top brands are dropping plenty of seasonal heat for the hardwood.

Whether looking for a new pair of basketball shoes or a fresh pair of kicks to rock this fall, there are some strong options this week. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between October 14-17, 2026.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The "Midnight Fever" colorway honors Caitlin Clark's 22nd WNBA game, when she became the first rookie to record a triple-double. The silhouette features a gradient design with Neo Pink and Hot Punch.

PUMA MB.06 "Hills"

The PUMA MB.06 "Hills" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.06 "Hills" colorway drops at midnight on Friday, October 16. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA and select retailers.

The "Hills" colorway combines Cool Mid Gray and Lime Smash to create a fitting tribute to LaMelo Ball's high school basketball uniforms. It's the second general-release colorway of the PUMA MB.06.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White"

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16. Online shoppers can buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Pricing for the Full-family sizing includes: Adult ($250), Big Kid ($185), Little Kids ($102), and Baby/Toddler ($77). The "Summit White" features a glow-in-the-dark coating on the shell upper. Meanwhile, the molded jewel Nike Swoosh logos grace the lateral side in black.

Nike G.T. Future "Triple Black"

The Nike G.T. Future "Triple Black" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Future "Triple Black" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

The Nike G.T. Future is a look at where the game is going. This version of the futuristic hoop shoe features a sleek, all-black colorway. Underneath the stealthy aesthetic is a ton of Nike's best performance technology.

Air Jordan 5 "Halloween"

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. The retro basketball shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Full-family sizing pricing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

The "Halloween" colorway features a premium black nubuck upper with fierce hits of Picante Red. The Jumpman logos, No. 23, and Nike Air branding appear in a shade of green called Glow In The Dark.