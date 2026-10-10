The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Glows in the Dark for Halloween

Spooky season is in full swing, and as always, the sneaker industry is getting into the Halloween spirit. Every brand is dropping plenty of heat for the creepiest day on the calendar—especially Nike. All of the brand's signature performance basketball shoes are getting Halloween makeovers, including one of its most beloved retro models.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" (also known as the "Glow in the Dark" colorway) is returning in style for the big holiday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the iconic hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16. The sneakers are dropping in full-family sizing: Adult ($250), Big Kid ($185), Little Kids ($102), and Baby/Toddler ($77).

Online shoppers can buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the model on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway. | Nike

The "Summit White" earned recognition as a Premium colorway thanks to its glow-in-the-dark coating on the shell upper. While Nike didn't include pictures of the crisp Summit White upper glowing in the dark for the adult sizes, it has been confirmed that the shoes light up green.

The molded jewel Nike Swoosh logos grace the lateral side in black. Meanwhile, Swooshes and Foamposite branding are stitched into the black heel tabs in white. Lastly, an oversized white Swoosh pops off the black outsole to complete the iconic design.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is an old-school basketball shoe, but it is still capable of getting buckets on the court. True to the original, tech specs include a molded shell upper and an inner dynamic bootie.

Underfoot, the full-length and heel Zoom Air units offer solid impact protection. Lastly, the rubber outsole with herringbone tread pods offers durable traction.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium History

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium "Summit White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro first launched in 1997. It's often confused with the Nike Air Foamposite One worn by NBA legend Penny Hardaway. The main difference is that the Pro features a large lateral Nike Swoosh, while the One has black sides but Hardaway's signature 1 Cent logo.

Fans can expect more exciting Halloween-inspired colorways as we get closer to October 31. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.