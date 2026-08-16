Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 16

The two best teams in the WNBA's Eastern Conference are set to face off in a marquee matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Fever are in first place ahead of today's game at 22-12, while the Atlanta Dream are a half-game behind them at 21-12. That means if the Dream get the win on their home court, they'll leapfrog the Fever and be in sole possession of first place in the conference.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's matchup.

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +1.5 (-104)

Dream -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Fever +106

Dream -130

Total

187.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Disney+

Fever record: 22-12

Dream record: 21-12

Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark, G - Game Time Decision

Aliyah Boston, C - Game Time Decision

Damiris Dantas, C - Out for Season

Dream Injury Report

Te-Hina Paopao, G - Game Time Decision

Brionna Jones, F - Out

Jordin Canada, G - Game Time Decision

Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (+102)

Caitlin Clark has ramped up her passing lately. She has reached 10+ assists in five of her last six starts, and with this game projected to be high-scoring, there should be plenty of opportunities for her to dish the rock. Let's bet on her to record 10+ assists once again at plus-money.

Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

All signs point to this game being a high-scoring affair, so I'm going to bet on the OVER instead of picking a side to back.

The Fever play at the fastest pace in the WNBA, and the Dream aren't far behind, ranking fourth in that metric. The Fever also lead in offensive rating, and the Dream come in at fifth. The Fever struggle defensively, ranking eighth in defensive rating, which should open the door for the Dream to rack up points in a hurry.

Let's sit back and root for points in today's Eastern Conference showdown.

Pick: OVER 187.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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