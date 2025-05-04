Caitlin Clark Returns to Iowa in Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" Sneakers
On Sunday afternoon, Caitlin Clark made her highly anticipated return to the University of Iowa. The Indiana Fever faced the Brazilian National Team in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark's return to Iowa, where she helped elevate the sport to unprecedented heights, was as hyped as you could imagine. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was treated like a rockstar on Iowa's campus.
Even better, Clark dressed like a rockstar. Before the game, Clark wore the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack (a sneaker collaboration between the rapper and legendary tennis player John McEnroe). The old-school tennis shoes have an average resale price of $175 on StockX.
On the court, Clark pulled out her old sneakers from her time with the Hawkeyes. Throughout her legendary college career, Clark regularly wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Bruce Lee" colorway.
Clark took the court in the black and gold kicks and began sinking shots from all angles. The deep threat even hit a few three-pointers from the logo before the start of the exhibition game.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro dropped in the "Bruce Lee" colorway in November 2020 for $180 in adult sizes. The fan-favorite and hooper-approved basketball shoes now have an average resale price of $582 on StockX.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" is an updated version of Kobe Bryant's popular shoe from 2010. Nike has made most upgrades to Bryant's kicks as part of the "Protro" series.
Of course, the "Bruce Lee" colorway is a direct tribute to two Bruce Lee movies. Lee's black and yellow jumpsuit from Game of Death with the red scratch marks from Enter The Dragon inspired the design.
The Nike Kobe line has had the most popular basketball shoes for many years and does not need much help. However, Clark, by putting her stamp of approval on the hoop shoes, absolutely moves the needle among younger fans and athletes.
The sneaker community is still eagerly waiting for the launch of Clark's signature line. In the meantime, they can expect some of her player-edition colorways to hit shelves in limited numbers later this Summer.
