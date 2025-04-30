Caitlin Clark Wears Her Upcoming Nike Kobe Sneakers at Fever Media Day
It has been a long off-season for WNBA fans, but the "W" is returning soon. Look no further than teams across the league hosting their highly anticipated media days.
Despite all the major roster moves and exciting storylines from various teams during the off-season, Indiana still garnered the most attention for its annual media day.
That is thanks to Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is preparing for her sophomore campaign, and it has already started on the right foot.
In the second slide of the Fever's Instagram post, fans will spot a familiar pair of sneakers that has not been released yet. Luckily, they are slated to hit shelves next month.
While every player treats media day like the first day of school, showing up in a fresh uniform and clean pair of kicks, Clark flexed her upcoming sneaker release.
The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" colorway is expected to drop on June 1, 2025. The shoes will be released on the Nike SNKRS app for $190 in adult sizes. In the meantime, fans can shop Clark's apparel collection on the Nike website.
Like every Nike Kobe sneaker release, fans can expect these basketball shoes to sell out quickly. Shoppers who miss out on the initial drop can try their luck on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Of course, this is Kobe Bryant's fifth signature shoe with Nike. Clark's signature line has not yet launched. In the meantime, she gets the high honor of a Nike Kobe player-edition colorway.
Clark's colorway features a dark navy upper with an orange gradient design on the heels, tongues, and Swoosh logos. Nike and Kobe logos appear on the shoe, but no specific nods to Clark (her signature logo has not yet been revealed).
Clark debuted her Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" colorway during the WNBA Playoffs last season. She wore multiple player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers, but this is the first to be released.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Sneakerheads and basketball fans can expect another exciting season from Clark. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
