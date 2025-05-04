Donovan Mitchell's 7th Adidas Shoe Drops Early at Cavaliers Game
It would be challenging to make NBA fans even more excited for today's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, the Cavaliers team shop is teaming up with adidas and local businesses for an early drop of Donovan Mitchell's seventh signature basketball shoe.
Earlier this year, the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 was previewed at NBA All-Star Weekend. Fast forward three months, and the unreleased hoop shoes are dropping in limited quantities today before their official launch date.
Last night, Mitchell and the Cavaliers team shop shared a picture of the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 along with release details on Instagram.
According to the post, the unreleased basketball shoes are dropping in limited supply on Sunday, May 4. Fans can buy the sneakers at Rocket Mortgage Arena near Portal 7.
Fans can step inside "Don's NICE CREAM SHOP, in partnership with Mitchell's Ice Cream, and take home a pair of the new D.O.N. Issue #7 before they officially drop."
The D.O.N. Issue #7 is expected to officially launch in July 2025 for $120 in adult sizes. The basketball shoe is built for elite performance and is designed to meet the demands of Mitchell's powerful game.
It is the first adidas basketball shoe with full-length Lightstrike Pro, which delivers unmatched cushioning and responsiveness. Meanwhile, a carbon fiber shank enhances stability and helps power his game.
Athletes and fans who cannot make the trip to Cleveland can choose from several colorways of Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker on the adidas website.
Sunday's NBA Playoff game is guaranteed to be exciting, yet somehow Mitchell and adidas managed to outdo themselves once again. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
