Nike Drops First Commercial for A'ja Wilson's Signature Sneakers
One of the most highly anticipated sneaker launches of 2025 is just days away. For more than a year, basketball fans have eagerly waited for Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's debut hoop shoe, and it's almost here.
To help build even more hype for Wilson's first signature sneaker, Nike launched an iconic commercial on Saturday.
Nike shared the minute-long video on social media, and it is already going viral among WNBA fans and sneakerheads. Below is the must-watch video from the official Nike Instagram account.
The ad shows fans of all ages clapping and chanting along to support Wilson. Nike captioned the post, "From the playground to the playoffs, real ones know there's only one A'ja. The A'One drops May 6 in SNKRS."
The Nike A'One officially launches in the "Pink A'ura" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 6. Online shoppers can buy Wilson's basketball shoes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.
The Nike A'One will cost $110 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes. That is competitively priced, given the amount of performance technology packed into the shoe.
The Nike A'One features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper. The midsole has a combination of Cushlon SLT inside of a firmer foam carrier for stability. A lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot in place.
Meanwhile, the "Pink A'ura" colorway symbolizes Wilson's ability to lead with confidence, loyalty, and passion. The extra layers of pink are a nod to Wilson's Leo energy and her favorite color.
Athletes and fans were already hyped about Wilson's first signature sneaker, but Nike has outdone itself by dropping an instant-classic commercial just a few days before the launch.
