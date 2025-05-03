Angel Reese Flexes New Reebok Shoes in WNBA Preseason Opener
It always feels good to make your triumphant return to your alma mater. That is exactly what Angel Reese did on Friday night. The Chicago Sky tipped off their preseason against the Brazilian national team at LSU.
Not only did Reese lead the Sky to an 89-62 victory, but she debuted a new player-exclusive colorway of the Reebok Engine A. The new model is the flagship performance basketball shoe for Reebok.
Reese has rocked several player-exclusive colorways of various Reebok silhouettes throughout her young WNBA career, but last night's kicks featured one of the cleanest colorways yet.
Reese began her sophomore campaign with the Reebok Engine A "Clouds" colorway. The colorway draws inspiration from the clouds in the sky, which is a nod to her name (Angel) and her team (Sky).
Currently, there is no release information for the "Clouds" colorway. This could be another one-of-one shoe reserved for the face of Reebok Basketball.
More: Angel Reese's new Reebok collection channels feminine energy.
The silver lining is that the Reebok Engine A now has four colorways: Mobius Re-Boot and Solar Lime, with Energy Red and Black dropping on May 15. Best of all, more styles are on the way this Spring and Summer.
Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the Reebok website and at select retailers.
Over the past year, the sneaker community has learned that WNBA players move sneakers just as well (if not better) than their NBA counterparts.
With the new WNBA campaign just getting started, fans can expect more exciting hoops and kicks from the world's best women's basketball players.
