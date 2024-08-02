Caleb Williams Wears Popular Nike Sneakers to Hall of Fame Game
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The NFL Hall of Fame Game has already kicked off, and all eyes are on each team's star players - even if they are sitting out during the first preseason game.
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is not playing tonight, but that did not stop him from making a sneaker statement in Canton, Ohio.
Thanks to a Bears' Instagram post (third slide), we can see Williams wore team-issued sweats and a pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the "Panda" colorway. It is also worth noting that Williams laced up Nike cleats when he took the field for pregame warmups.
This is worthwhile for two reasons: Williams is a sneaker icon dating back to his days with the USC Trojans, and because he remains a footwear free agent.
Williams was the first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and still has not signed with an endorsement deal with a sneaker brand. That is strange, as most top draft picks usually sign with Nike or Jordan Brand.
It is entirely possible that Williams is holding out for a better offer, as NFL players' sneaker deals are paltry compared to those of NBA and MLB players.
Regardless, Williams can wear any brand he wants to off the field (there are rules limiting the brands players can wear on the field), and he is choosing to rock Nike sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" was one of the most popular sneakers for the past few years. The old-school basketball shoe from the 1980s has transcended the sport to become a sneaker staple for people all over the world.
However, the 'Panda-mic' has finally slowed down, and fans can easily purchase the sneakers at retail price on the Nike website.
Williams can still shake up the NFL by signing with any sneaker brand he wants, and the potential is unlimited for the unproven rookie. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
