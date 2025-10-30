Cam Ward Quietly Ditches His Under Armour Cleats
The 2025 NFL season was guaranteed to be another rebuilding season for the Tennessee Titans. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was thrust into a starting position and is learning on the job.
Ward was the first overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft and was the first top-pick to sign with Under Armour since Cam Newton in 2011.
It was a massive win for Under Armour. Under Armour previously had a licensing deal with the NFL between 2006 and 2020, and officially renewed the partnership before this season.
Unfortunately, Under Armour is taking its lumps in its first season back in the NFL. Ward wore Under Armour cleats in either red or pink monochromatic colorways through the first seven weeks of the season.
Week 1-7: Under Armour
However, the eagle-eyed fans at Football Equipment on Instagram noticed that Ward wore custom-painted adidas football cleats during the Titans' Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Besides throwing an interception and taking four sacks, something about Ward looked off in the 38-14 loss to their divisional foe.
Fans who zoom in on the medial sides of Ward's cleats will see the old adidas logo (with wordmark included) painted over in red. Clearly, the custom colorway was designed not to bring any attention to his subtle change in footwear.
So, why would Ward switch from Under Armour cleats to custom adidas cleats in the middle of his rookie season? It is probably due to a comfort issue, a minor injury, or he just prefers the feel of the cleats he wore in college.
Week 8: Adidas
Last October, Ward signed an NIL deal with adidas during his final season with the Miami Hurricanes (the brand's flagship football program in the NCAA). However, Ward and Under Armour announced a multi-year footwear and apparel deal in April 2025.
Under Armour has expanded into most sports, but its roots are in American football. Ward headlines a strong new draft class of rookie signings for Under Armour. Sadly, Ward and Under Armour are dealing with the growing pains of a rookie season in the NFL.
There is no doubt that Ward and Under Armour still are the beginning of a bright, new chapter in the league. In the meantime, they are both learning on the job.
The NFL regular season still has ten more weeks remaining, so fans can expect to see more of Ward rocking the UA logo eventually. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL gridiron and beyond.