Under Armour Drops Steph Curry's Final Christmas Shoes

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level late in his career. However, the biggest storyline of Curry's season has been his unexpected split with Under Armour in November.

While Curry has begun wearing different brands on the court, Curry Brand will continue to put out new shoes and colorways through October 2026.

That includes a new Christmas pack of sneakers for Curry and San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. It will be the last Christmas shoe for Curry produced by Under Armour.

Curry Brand by Under Armour is continuing the holiday season with two festive new colorways of the Curry Series 7 and Curry Fox 2. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the Christmas-themed kicks.

Curry Series 7 'Christmas With The Currys'

The Curry Series 7 'Christmas With The Currys' colorway. | Curry Brand

The Curry Series 7 'Christmas With The Currys' colorway dropped on Friday, December 12. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($160) and grade school ($100) sizes at UA.com.

The 'Christmas With The Currys' colorway features Red and Racer Red on the upper with hits of Team Kelly Green and Metallic Gold. It celebrates a season of giving, drawing inspiration from the Curry's annual Bay Area charity event.

It brings a premium, holiday-ready feel to the Curry Series 7. From the supercritical foam midsole and a high-abrasion UA Flow outsole, to the shimmering midfoot shank and bright red color pop, every detail is crafted to stand out on court and on shelves this season.

Curry Fox 2 'Swipa Claus'

The Curry Fox 2 'Swipa Claus' colorway. | Curry Brand

The Curry Fox 2 'Swipa Claus' colorway dropped on Friday, December 12. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($120) and grade school ($90) sizes at UA.com.

The 'Swipa Claus' colorway delivers holiday energy with a playful twist on Fox's nickname. Infused with the spirit of the season, this colorway mixes boldness, excitement, and on-court magic.

Dressed entirely in red with layered tones for depth and dimension, the 'Swipa Claus' colorway is festive, bold, and built to pop on screen during the biggest holiday matchups. The Curry Fox 2 contains Charged Cushioning for responsive comfort, while the high-abrasion UA Flow outsole provides elite traction and precision.

Curry Brand Christmas

The Curry Brand Christmas collection. | Curry Brand

Both colorways blend performance innovation with holiday spirit, with both silhouettes designed to bring energy, generosity, and seasonal flair to the court.

More importantly, the business drama and Curry's ongoing sneaker free agency should not take away from two great basketball shoes that are ready to celebrate the holidays. With options for kids and adults, the Curry Brand Christmas pack offers great choices for last-minute shoppers.

Fans can expect more developments with Curry and Under Armour as they wind down their partnership. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

