Cameron Brink Headlines New Balance's NB Academy Collection
Fresh off of a stellar showing at NBA All-Star Weekend, New Balance Hoops is back with another exciting launch timed for the heart of basketball season.
On Monday morning, New Balance unveiled the NB Academy Collection. The NB Academy Collection is inspired by the collegiate Eastbay era of basketball but with a modern twist.
Worn by New Balance athletes like Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, the collection brings a vintage but youthful look to the court.
The limited-edition capsule features a new New Balance Hesi Low v2 colorway and a variety of apparel that can be worn both on and off the court.
The NB Academy features the Hesi Low v2 in "Electric sky, with light chrome blue and white," as well as a variety of apparel options. The collection will also feature a Fresh Foam BBv3 colorway dropping later this year.
Athletes and fans need to act fast, as the collection is now available for retail purchase at newbalance.com/nb-academy. Below is a complete breakdown of the collection.
The New Balance Hesi Low v2: $110. The 5” Tricot Short in NB Navy and Black: $60. The Tricot Shooting Top in Black and Clementine: $65. The 5” Tricot Short in NB Navy and Black: $60.
From there, The In Game Tricot Shooting Top in Black and Clementine: $65. The Woven Track Jacket: $110. The Woven Track Pant: $95.
The Mesh Short in Black and NB Navy: $55. The Game Reversible Mesh Jersey: $50. The Hoops Mosaic Court Graphic T-Shirt: $35. The All Day Uniform Hoodie in Electric Sky and Ash Heather: $85.
Lastly, the Hoops Graphic Vintage T-Shirt in Linen and Parchment: $40. And the Hoops Graphic T-Shirt in Ash Heather and Black: $35.
Brink and New Balance have been unstoppable since partnering last year. The two teammates continue to remind the sneaker industry of how cool basketball shoes and apparel should be.
With the WNBA season right around the corner, fans can expect more heat from Brink and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
