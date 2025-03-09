Breanna Stewart Unveils 4th Signature PUMA Basketball Shoe
WNBA players are finally getting the shine they deserve in the sneaker industry. Even better, they are proving that their basketball shoes are more popular than most kicks from their NBA counterparts.
While new signature sneaker lines are popping up across the WNBA, one player continues to distance herself from the field. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart just debuted her fourth signature PUMA basketball shoe.
On Saturday, Stewart officially unveiled the PUMA Stewie 4. Basketball players and fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes video of Stewart taking part in a photoshoot for the unreleased sneakers.
Stewart showed off the shoes in a mesmerizing blue and pink colorway with an iridescent PUMA logo. Best of all, it looks like there will be a matching apparel collection (at least for the launch colorway).
Currently, PUMA has not announced an official launch date, pricing, or tech specs for the STEWIE 4. However, hoopers have been able to count on Stewart's signature line to be one of the most reliable investments in the footwear industry.
Online shoppers who do not want to wait for the release of the PUMA STEWIE 4 can shop Stewart's current selection of kicks and apparel on the PUMA website.
Not only do all of Stewart's sneakers look good, but they perform at a high level. Last Summer, Stewart won a gold medal, a WNBA Championship, and dropped several exciting colorways of her third signature sneaker line.
Stewart signed a signature sneaker deal with PUMA in May 2021. In September 2022, PUMA launched Stewart's signature sneaker line. Since then, there has been no looking back for the two teammates.
There is no reason to believe the PUMA STEWIE 4 will not be another smashing success. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
