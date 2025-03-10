Ja Morant Salutes New Orleans With Nike Ja 2 "Rock Ya Hips"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies picked up a 107-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant led the way with 32 points in a pair of sneakers that honored the local culture.
In December 2023, Morant found himself embroiled in controversy when he did the "Rock Ya Hips" dance in New Orleans.
Many fans assumed the dance was a gun celebration, while it was actually a viral TikTok dance. Morant revisited the moment in a meaningful way on Sunday night to show there were no hard feelings.
Notably, Pelicans players and fans were not offended by the celebration at the time. So, Morant returned to the "Big Easy" last night in a player-exclusive colorway of his second signature Nike sneaker that celebrated the dance.
Morant made waves on social media by debuting the Nike Ja 2 "Rock Ya Hips" colorway. The multi-color sneakers sported a traditional New Orleans-themed pattern with the phrases "Rock" and "Ya Hips" on the heels.
Best of all, Morant made an unforgettable moment for one lucky fan in the stands at the Smoothie King Center.
After finishing the game, Morant took off and autographed his player-exclusive sneakers for a fan. The video quickly went viral on "NBA Twitter" as fans loved the moment between Morant and New Orleans.
The only downside to last night's awesome storyline is that the "Rock Ya Hips" colorway will not be released to the public. It is a player-exclusive colorway reserved for Morant.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of Morant's second signature basketball shoe on the Nike website.
Luckily for athletes and fans, every colorway of the Nike Ja 2 features the same performance technology. So, even if we cannot get our hands on player-exclusive colorways, the technology remains the same.
Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
The model's lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives hoopers even more breathability.
Lastly, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease. The Nike Ja 2 is on the more affordable side of Nike's signature sneaker lines, but it does provide a good value for its price.
With the Grizzlies heading to the Western Conference Playoffs, fans can expect more heat from Morant and Nike.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Devin Booker pays homage to Penny Hardaway with the Nike Book 1.
Luka Doncic debuted a Jordan Luka 4 'Lakers' colorway against Celtics.
Kawhi Leonard's signature sneakers are 25% off at New Balance.
Jayson Tatum's sneakers sport tropical colors for Spring.