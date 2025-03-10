The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Arctic Night" Drops Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the most popular players in the NBA. With his high-flying dunks and infectious personality, Edwards is one of the faces of the league and the sneaker industry.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has been a smashing success and the gold standard for modern first-time signature sneakers. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (also referred to as the AE 1) has dropped in countless colorways and gobbled up by the sneaker community.
While basketball players and sneakerheads alike are waiting on Edwards’ highly-anticipated second signature sneaker, adidas is not done with releasing new variants of his first silhouette.
For the latest release from his signature line, adidas is dropping the AE 1 Low in the "Arctic Night" colorway.
The "Arctic Night" colorway features a bold metallic navy iridescent upper with large TPU support wings and a color-shifting iridescent finish.
The silhouette also features an external heel counter with the legendary adidas' Three Bar logo in a bright green hue and Edwards' personal logo atop the tongue.
The shoe's performance technology also helps with its appeal. The Lightstrike midsole with Light Boost in the forefoot and heel gives the shoe a one-of-a-kind look.
Meanwhile, the JET BOOST midsole is linked with the upper, coming equipped with a rubberized outsole with an arrow-designed tread for the best grip on the court.
Without question, the new AE 1 Low "Arctic Night" is another eye-catching silhouette of Edward’s signature shoe.
Retailing for $120 in adult sizes and $90 in kids’ sizes, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Arctic Night" will be available at Foot Locker in select stores and online, as well as on adidas.com and select adidas stores.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Nike Ja 2 "Rock Ya Hips" was a nod to a popular dance in New Orleans.
Devin Booker pays homage to Penny Hardaway with the Nike Book 1.
Luka Doncic debuted a Jordan Luka 4 'Lakers' colorway against Celtics.
LeBron James rocked the Nike LeBron 22 in Celtics colors at Boston.