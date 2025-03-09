Luka Doncic debuted Jordan Luka 4 'Lakers' colorway against Celtics
For most NBA fans, it still feels strange to see Luka Doncic in purple and gold. However, Doncic has already made the most out of his short time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic debuted his fourth signature sneaker against the Dallas Mavericks, and starred in a cinematic commercial for Jordan Brand. Since then, Doncic has kept his foot on the gas with new colorways of the Jordan Luka 4.
During last night's rivalry game against the Boston Celtics, Doncic laced up a never-before-seen colorway of the Jordan Luka 4 in his team colors.
It is the first time the Lakers colors have been applied to Doncic's kicks and it did not disappoint fans. In fact, it may be the highlight of the night after LeBron James got injured and the Lakers lost.
The silhouette sported a regal purple upper contrasted by light blue on the midsole (a nod to the franchise's roots) and hits of silver and black for extra detailing.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, they must wait a few more months for the Jordan Luka 4 to officially launch. Doncic's highly anticipated fourth hoop shoe has already been a hit with Lakers fans, and last night's colorway will only drive up hype.
Online shoppers who cannot wait to buy Doncic's sneakers can find the Jordan Luka 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Even better, some of the colorways have been marked down from their original retail price. When the Jordan Luka 4 finally hits shelves, consumers can really save money when purchasing the older models.
After starting his career with Nike, Doncic switched to Jordan Brand and eventually signed a massive contract extension with Jumpman in 2023. Doncic is one of four NBA players with a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand.
Sneaker companies have gotten away from releasing signature sneakers in their player's team colors. Hopefully, that is a trend that gets reversed with Doncic and the Lakers.
Regardless, fans can expect Doncic and Jordan Brand to bring more heat to Los Angeles down the stretch of the regular season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
LeBron James rocked the Nike LeBron 22 in Celtics colors at Boston.
Kawhi Leonard's signature sneakers are 25% off at New Balance.
Jayson Tatum's sneakers sport tropical colors for Spring.
The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" gets a retro twist.
LaMelo Ball's PUMA basketball shoes drop in "Golden Child" colorway.