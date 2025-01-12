Josh Giddey is Selling His Nike Kobe Sneaker Collection
Throughout his four seasons in the NBA, Josh Giddey has proven himself to be a reliable role player on competing teams. In addition to playing at a high level, Giddey always looks good in his wide rotation of Nike Kobe sneakers.
The Chicago Bulls guard has been a Nike athlete throughout his entire professional career, always opting to wear rare sneakers from Kobe Bryant's signature line. However, that may be coming to an end soon.
The 22-year-old recently posted a picture of his sneaker collection to his Instagram story. The image showed boxes, containers, and shelves of Nike Kobe basketball shoes. The caption read, "Kobe buyers hmu [hit me up]. Selling a lot."
The NBA is full of players who wear Bryant's legendary retro basketball shoes, but few do it as well as Giddey. It is tragic to see a player with one of the best rotations blow it up.
So, why would Giddey sell "a lot" but not at all of his Nike Kobe sneakers? Most likely, he needs to create space for new shoes. Every sneakerhead eventually realizes they have to part ways with the shoes they once loved.
It could also be that Giddey is preparing to switch from Nike to a different footwear company. But that seems unlikely, given the timing of his announcement on social media.
The Bulls are in the hunt for one of the last spots in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, and Giddey will play an important role in getting the team over the hump this year. It will be interesting to see what kicks he wears during the second half of the season.
Giddey first signed with Nike in September 2021 and has leveled up over the past four seasons. He will be a restricted NBA free agent this off-season, and all eyes will be on the rising star.
