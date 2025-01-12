Jaime Jaquez Jr. Debuts Signature Jordan Brand Logo
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. has delighted fans at every step of his unique career. Despite being old for his draft class and going late in the first round, Jaquez has ended up thriving in the NBA.
In addition to finding his niche with the Heat over the past two seasons, Jaquez has carved out a place for himself with Jordan Brand. The former UCLA Bruins guard signed with Jumpman during his rookie season, and just received a big honor.
During last night's 119-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Jacquez scored 11 points and debuted his signature logo with Jordan Brand.
Jacquez wore the Air Jordan 39 in a player-exclusive colorway honoring his Mexican-American heritage. Even better, the colorway features Jacquez's signature logo, which was well-executed.
Jacquez's signature logo is a play on his initials and nickname, "JJJ." All three letters are positioned to form a triangular shape. Does this mean Jacquez is getting a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand after a little more than one NBA season?
Unfortunately, not yet. However, a company designing player-exclusive colorways and signature logos is one of the last tiers a player can reach before they launch a signature line.
Even more disappointing, Jacquez's player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public. In the meantime, online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 39 in general-release colorways for $200 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Jacquez has come a long way since his days of being doubted as an NBA prospect. Hopefully, he will continue to prove the naysayers wrong and get his own hoop shoe with Jordan Brand one day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.